Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Has $293,000 Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 32,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 161.7% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after acquiring an additional 9,750 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $238,000. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc CA lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 13.5% in the first quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc CA now owns 10,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 26.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

IWB stock traded up $2.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $251.62. The stock had a trading volume of 466,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,777. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.81. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $192.01 and a fifty-two week high of $252.93.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.