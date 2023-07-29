Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,134 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park National Corp OH bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 25,381,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $989,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,471 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 39,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 187,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gainplan LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 34,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 17,511 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $1.02 on Friday, reaching $43.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,428,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,256,264. The company has a market capitalization of $76.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $43.22.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.