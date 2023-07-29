Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,076 Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,076 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ASB Consultores LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 38.9% during the first quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 2,265 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 14,075 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 115.6% during the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 8,316 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 4,459 shares in the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 21.8% during the first quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,451 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $267,000. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on UNP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Union Pacific from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $193.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.97.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of UNP stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $232.77. 3,528,686 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,078,007. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.69 and a 12 month high of $242.35. The company has a market cap of $142.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $205.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.27.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.18). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 55.03%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 47.45%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

