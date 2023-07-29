Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Buys 550 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,504 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NSC. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,640 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,946 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 71.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Norfolk Southern stock traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $236.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,280,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,085. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $223.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.49. The company has a market capitalization of $53.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.29. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $196.33 and a 52-week high of $264.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.20). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 23.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NSC shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $226.00 to $257.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $239.00 to $226.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $210.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Friday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.08.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total transaction of $419,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,423,545.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Articles

