Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 986 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 156.3% in the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its position in Netflix by 3,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its position in Netflix by 1,040.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 114 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 89.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $340.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $250.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.41.

Netflix Stock Up 3.1 %

NFLX stock traded up $12.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $425.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,424,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,484,892. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $188.68 billion, a PE ratio of 45.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.73 and a 12 month high of $485.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $421.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $364.23.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.52, for a total transaction of $219,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,712.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.52, for a total transaction of $219,260.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,712.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 93,533 shares of company stock worth $36,115,543. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

