Solano Wealth Management Inc. Takes $16.91 Million Position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Solano Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 363,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,913,000. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF accounts for approximately 12.3% of Solano Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Channel Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 348.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 17,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.36. The stock had a trading volume of 624,672 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.14.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Profile

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

