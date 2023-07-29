Solano Wealth Management Inc. Takes $1.80 Million Position in Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ROSC)

Solano Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ROSC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 50,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,802,000. Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF comprises 1.3% of Solano Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Solano Wealth Management Inc. owned about 5.29% of Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROSC. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 101,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 77,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after buying an additional 4,337 shares during the period. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,786,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 70.9% in the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 19,490 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 590.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 30,612 shares during the period.

Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ROSC traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.60. The company had a trading volume of 276 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,370. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.55. The firm has a market cap of $36.67 million, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.03. Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $32.05 and a 12 month high of $40.20.

Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF (ROSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Hartford Multifactor Small Cap index. The fund invests in US companies with small market capitalizations screened for risk, valuation, momentum and quality factors. ROSC was launched on Mar 24, 2015 and is managed by Hartford.

