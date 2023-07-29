Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO) CEO Sells $82,144.00 in Stock

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew Carnie sold 15,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total transaction of $82,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 808,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,396,684.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Andrew Carnie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 26th, Andrew Carnie sold 18,227 shares of Soho House & Co Inc. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total transaction of $102,253.47.

On Friday, July 21st, Andrew Carnie sold 11,858 shares of Soho House & Co Inc. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total value of $63,558.88.

On Wednesday, July 19th, Andrew Carnie sold 20,238 shares of Soho House & Co Inc. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total value of $109,082.82.

Soho House & Co Inc. Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SHCO opened at $5.82 on Friday. Soho House & Co Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.08 and a 52 week high of $8.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Soho House & Co Inc. ( NYSE:SHCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $255.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.96 million. Soho House & Co Inc. had a negative return on equity of 1,654.69% and a negative net margin of 19.62%. Research analysts anticipate that Soho House & Co Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HSBC lowered their price objective on Soho House & Co Inc. from $8.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th.

About Soho House & Co Inc.

Soho House & Co Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects a group of members. These members use the platform to work, socialize, connect, create, and flourish all over the world. The company was formerly known as Membership Collective Group Inc and changed its name to Soho House & Co Inc in March 2023.

