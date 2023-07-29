Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,198.86

Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,198.86 ($15.37) and traded as high as GBX 1,200.50 ($15.39). Smith & Nephew shares last traded at GBX 1,197.50 ($15.35), with a volume of 914,518 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,100 ($14.10) to GBX 1,200 ($15.39) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,400 ($17.95) to GBX 1,500 ($19.23) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,437 ($18.43).

Smith & Nephew Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of £10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,255.26, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,213.99 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,199.38.

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

