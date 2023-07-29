SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.50-2.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.63. SLM also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.50-$2.70 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SLM has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised SLM from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Stephens lifted their target price on SLM from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SLM from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. TheStreet raised SLM from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on SLM in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.91.

SLM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SLM traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $15.77. 2,107,260 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,098,173. SLM has a fifty-two week low of $10.81 and a fifty-two week high of $17.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.29 and its 200-day moving average is $15.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

SLM Announces Dividend

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.06). SLM had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $777.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that SLM will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. SLM’s payout ratio is 28.76%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SLM

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SLM by 1.2% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,643 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of SLM by 2.5% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 33,858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of SLM by 22.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,711 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of SLM by 24.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SLM by 257.3% in the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period. 92.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

Featured Articles

