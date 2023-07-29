SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.50-$2.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63. The company issued revenue guidance of -. SLM also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.50-2.70 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on SLM. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of SLM in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of SLM from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of SLM from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of SLM from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SLM from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.91.

SLM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SLM traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.77. 2,107,260 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,098,173. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.21. SLM has a one year low of $10.81 and a one year high of $17.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.29 and its 200 day moving average is $15.14.

SLM Announces Dividend

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $777.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.15 million. SLM had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SLM will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.76%.

Institutional Trading of SLM

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in SLM by 257.3% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of SLM by 22.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,711 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of SLM by 1,958.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,204 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,854 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SLM during the first quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of SLM by 24.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

Featured Stories

