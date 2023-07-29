SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.50-$2.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.63. The company issued revenue guidance of -. SLM also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.50-2.70 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of SLM from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SLM from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Stephens raised their price objective on SLM from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SLM in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SLM from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.91.

SLM stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,107,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,098,173. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. SLM has a twelve month low of $10.81 and a twelve month high of $17.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.21.

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $777.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $370.15 million. SLM had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that SLM will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.76%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SLM by 257.3% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of SLM by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,711 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SLM by 1,958.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,204 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,854 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SLM during the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of SLM by 24.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

