Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Price Target Raised to $32.00 at Piper Sandler

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Sleep Number from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Sleep Number from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th.

SNBR opened at $27.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $602.63 million, a P/E ratio of 52.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.45. Sleep Number has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $50.61.

Sleep Number ( NASDAQ:SNBR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 2.73% and a net margin of 0.58%. The firm had revenue of $458.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Sleep Number’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Sleep Number will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Sleep Number by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Sleep Number by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Sleep Number by 297.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the period. 95.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Climate 360 brands.

