Skylands Capital LLC Sells 3,650 Shares of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT)

Skylands Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,650 shares during the quarter. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in MasterCraft Boat were worth $3,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Group One Trading L.P. increased its position in MasterCraft Boat by 55.9% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 932.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp began coverage on MasterCraft Boat in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. DA Davidson began coverage on MasterCraft Boat in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded MasterCraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.17.

MasterCraft Boat Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ MCFT traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.32. The stock had a trading volume of 163,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,692. The company has a market capitalization of $530.60 million, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.81. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.49 and a 12 month high of $35.29.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.31. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 64.21% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $166.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.37 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

MasterCraft Boat Profile

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through four segments: MasterCraft, Crest, NauticStar, and Aviara. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

