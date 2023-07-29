Skylands Capital LLC Sells 20,040 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Skylands Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 46.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,760 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 20,040 shares during the quarter. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.8% in the first quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,570 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 0.7% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 7,177 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Francis Financial Inc. lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 1.5% during the first quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 1.2% during the first quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 2.6% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total transaction of $86,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,427,028.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total transaction of $86,655.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,427,028.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 7,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $1,786,308.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,689,830.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,723 shares of company stock worth $9,884,328 in the last quarter. 13.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ META traded up $13.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $325.48. The company had a trading volume of 39,220,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,000,720. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $326.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $281.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $834.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.19.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. The business had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.49 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on META shares. Argus raised Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $285.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, New Street Research raised Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.65.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

