Skylands Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Skylands Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 25.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 160.0% during the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 22,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 13,594 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of CME Group by 161.7% during the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 59,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,402,000 after acquiring an additional 36,786 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of CME Group by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 235,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,011,000 after acquiring an additional 126,815 shares during the period. CORDA Investment Management LLC. grew its position in shares of CME Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 235,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,078,000 after acquiring an additional 10,872 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA boosted its holdings in CME Group by 507.8% in the 1st quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 19,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,696,000 after buying an additional 16,123 shares during the period. 85.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CME traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $199.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,151,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,134. The company has a market capitalization of $71.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.41. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.54 and a twelve month high of $209.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.89.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 56.88% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.72%.

In related news, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 10,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.68, for a total transaction of $2,007,065.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,463,855.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CME. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.70.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

