Skylands Capital LLC Purchases 36,400 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Skylands Capital LLC raised its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 18.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 230,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,400 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $6,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Motco lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 306.2% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $25,029,697,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on WMB. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $223,014.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 241,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,482,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $223,014.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 241,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,482,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $237,369.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 226,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,490,109. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,969 shares of company stock worth $1,131,439. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE WMB traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,400,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,525,070. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.80. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.80 and a 52 week high of $35.79.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 22.53%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be issued a $0.4475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 84.04%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

