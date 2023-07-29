Skylands Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Skylands Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 149,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the quarter. Skylands Capital LLC owned 0.10% of Vontier worth $4,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNT. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vontier by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Vontier by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter worth about $400,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Vontier by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vontier Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE VNT traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.76. 1,042,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 726,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.48. Vontier Co. has a twelve month low of $16.55 and a twelve month high of $33.08.

Vontier Announces Dividend

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. Vontier had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 87.50%. The company had revenue of $776.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of Vontier from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Vontier from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility ecosystem worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors; fueling equipment; field payment hardware; point-of sale, workflow, and monitoring software; vehicle tracking and fleet management; software solutions for traffic light control; and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

