Skylands Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Skylands Capital LLC lowered its position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 4th quarter worth $53,519,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Brunswick by 100.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 953,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,749,000 after acquiring an additional 478,329 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Brunswick by 384.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 423,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,542,000 after acquiring an additional 336,315 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Brunswick in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,270,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Brunswick in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,428,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Brunswick

In other Brunswick news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.23, for a total value of $28,197.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,767,628.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.23, for a total transaction of $28,197.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,767,628.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David M. Foulkes sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $1,058,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 241,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,695,299.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,636 shares of company stock worth $1,186,156 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE:BC traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $85.54. The stock had a trading volume of 586,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,573. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.51 and its 200 day moving average is $82.93. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Brunswick Co. has a 52 week low of $64.55 and a 52 week high of $93.15.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.03. Brunswick had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. Brunswick’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 9.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 21.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BC. Raymond James decreased their target price on Brunswick from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Brunswick in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Brunswick from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Brunswick from $108.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.92.

Brunswick Profile

(Free Report)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.