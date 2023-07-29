Skylands Capital LLC Increases Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Skylands Capital LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 96,125 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,125 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US accounts for approximately 2.0% of Skylands Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $13,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter worth about $20,422,440,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 215.4% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.81, for a total value of $2,856,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 801,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,439,222.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Deeanne King sold 13,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total transaction of $1,891,010.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,241,527.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.81, for a total value of $2,856,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 801,339 shares in the company, valued at $114,439,222.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 244,322 shares of company stock valued at $32,380,391 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $140.87. The stock had a trading volume of 7,683,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,485,613. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $136.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.18. The firm has a market cap of $169.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 0.56. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.92 and a 52-week high of $154.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $19.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.36 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. HSBC cut their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US to $178.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.53.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

