Skylands Capital LLC Has $36.39 Million Stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Skylands Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Crown Castle makes up approximately 5.3% of Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Skylands Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Crown Castle worth $36,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CCI. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Insider Transactions at Crown Castle

In other Crown Castle news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 1,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $118.00 per share, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,088. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Crown Castle Stock Down 1.1 %

CCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from C$113.00 to C$106.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Crown Castle from $159.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Crown Castle from $147.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $162.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $143.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.06.

Shares of Crown Castle stock traded down $1.16 on Friday, hitting $108.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,817,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,083,452. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 0.64. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.22 and a twelve month high of $184.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $113.14 and a 200-day moving average of $126.05.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. Research analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is 158.88%.

Crown Castle Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.