Skylands Capital LLC Buys 2,500 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Skylands Capital LLC boosted its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 30.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KBC Group NV grew its position in Raymond James by 198.9% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 39,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,693,000 after purchasing an additional 26,352 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 46,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 147.7% during the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 17,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 10,394 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 65,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,088,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RJF. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Raymond James from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.71.

Insider Transactions at Raymond James

Raymond James Price Performance

In other news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 5,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.36, for a total value of $508,877.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,655,537.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

RJF stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $109.18. The company had a trading volume of 927,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,480. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.23. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $126.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.04.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.25). Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.21%.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

