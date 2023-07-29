Skylands Capital LLC Buys 2,000 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Skylands Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 28.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $2,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 127.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in SBA Communications by 248.0% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in SBA Communications by 54.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. 92.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $334.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on SBA Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their target price on SBA Communications from $330.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on SBA Communications from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.20.

SBA Communications Price Performance

Shares of SBAC traded down $3.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $218.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,001,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,826. The firm has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.00 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $228.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $252.83. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $214.51 and a 52 week high of $356.59.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.28). SBA Communications had a net margin of 13.91% and a negative return on equity of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $675.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.42%.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

