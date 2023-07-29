Skylands Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO)

Skylands Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,754,970 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212,879 shares during the quarter. Cytosorbents accounts for about 1.4% of Skylands Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Skylands Capital LLC owned 6.27% of Cytosorbents worth $9,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CTSO. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cytosorbents during the second quarter worth $1,149,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 23.8% during the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 1,218,533 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 234,400 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 129.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 298,877 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 168,712 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 11.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,479,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 151,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avenir Corp grew its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 2,447,089 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 132,235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kathleen P. Bloch bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.11 per share, with a total value of $31,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 43,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,907. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSO traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $3.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,710. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.21. Cytosorbents Co. has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $4.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.49 million, a P/E ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 0.76.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.73 million. Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 82.56% and a negative net margin of 87.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cytosorbents Co. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine adsorber for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention and treatment of perioperative complications, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant.

