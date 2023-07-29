Skylands Capital LLC Acquires 12,300 Shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Skylands Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Free Report) by 84.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the quarter. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson Outdoors were worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in Johnson Outdoors by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 23,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Johnson Outdoors by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,509,000 after acquiring an additional 13,623 shares during the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Johnson Outdoors by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Johnson Outdoors by 305.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Outdoors during the 1st quarter worth $314,000. Institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson Outdoors news, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. sold 1,279 shares of Johnson Outdoors stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $74,821.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,776.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO David W. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total value of $60,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,534.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. sold 1,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $74,821.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,509 shares in the company, valued at $965,776.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Outdoors Stock Down 0.4 %

JOUT traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.91. 33,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,835. The firm has a market capitalization of $603.83 million, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.87. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.30 and a 1-year high of $73.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.54.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $202.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.65 million. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 5.70%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Outdoors Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Outdoors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 12th. Johnson Outdoors’s payout ratio is presently 28.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Johnson Outdoors in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Johnson Outdoors Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

