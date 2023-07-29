Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Price Target Increased to $54.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

SKX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $58.83.

Skechers U.S.A. Price Performance

NYSE:SKX opened at $56.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.30. Skechers U.S.A. has a 12 month low of $31.28 and a 12 month high of $56.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.02.

Insider Transactions at Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.46. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Katherine J. Blair sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total value of $184,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Skechers U.S.A. news, Director Richard Siskind sold 20,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $1,073,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 152,999 shares in the company, valued at $8,212,986.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Katherine J. Blair sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total transaction of $184,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skechers U.S.A.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SKX. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 122.4% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 585 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 133.6% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 785 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Foamies, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the S-Lights, Skech-Air, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands, as well as Skechers Viper Court for pickleball.

