Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF (BATS:LEAD) Shares Sold by Advisors Preferred LLC

Advisors Preferred LLC cut its stake in Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF (BATS:LEAD – Free Report) by 57.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEAD. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF by 106.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 9,662 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 32,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 6,680 shares in the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 19,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 4,717 shares in the last quarter.

LEAD traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,269 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.98. Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $34.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.11.

About Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF

The Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF (LEAD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying US large-cap stocks that are deemed likely to increase their dividends in the next twelve months. LEAD was launched on Jan 6, 2016 and is managed by Siren.

