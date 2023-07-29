Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Sold by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPG. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,312,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 9.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 56.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 55,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,271,000 after buying an additional 20,022 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth about $642,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth about $390,000. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on SPG shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $116.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.00.

SPG opened at $124.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $113.86 and a 200-day moving average of $115.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.02 and a 52-week high of $133.08. The company has a market cap of $40.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $1.85 per share. This represents a $7.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.12%.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

