Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Stock Price Down 5%

Shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Free Report) traded down 5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.01 and last traded at $3.02. 214,912 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 1,196,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.18.

Silvercorp Metals Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $536.34 million, a P/E ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 0.98.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $34.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.30 million. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 9.90%. On average, equities analysts predict that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Silvercorp Metals Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Silvercorp Metals

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th were given a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. Silvercorp Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 258.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 6,632 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Silvercorp Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Silvercorp Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Silvercorp Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.34% of the company’s stock.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.

Further Reading

