Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.40-$3.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.98. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Silgan also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.40-3.60 EPS.

Silgan Price Performance

NYSE:SLGN opened at $44.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.79. Silgan has a 52-week low of $40.97 and a 52-week high of $55.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 5.01%. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Silgan will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silgan Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.44%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SLGN. Citigroup decreased their price target on Silgan from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Silgan in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Silgan from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Silgan from $64.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Silgan from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $55.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silgan

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Silgan by 151.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Silgan by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Silgan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in Silgan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Silgan during the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.53% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, and beauty products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

Further Reading

