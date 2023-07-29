Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Sells 312 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.22% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $3,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Ford Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 82,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,360,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $311,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 980,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,035,000 after buying an additional 177,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 346,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,237,000 after buying an additional 29,270 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA MDYG traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,345. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.08. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 1 year low of $59.36 and a 1 year high of $74.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

