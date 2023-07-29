Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,628 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,628 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FNDA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 38.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 67.6% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 14,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 5,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the first quarter valued at $2,364,000.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.10. The company had a trading volume of 185,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,095. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a one year low of $42.35 and a one year high of $53.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.41.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

