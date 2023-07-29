Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,928 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,025 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 220.0% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Rain Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,731,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,905,736. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $55.30 and a 1 year high of $72.87. The stock has a market cap of $35.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.89.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

