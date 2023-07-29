Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,470 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 16,300 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $11,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 5.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,020,894 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,555,000 after acquiring an additional 54,261 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 92.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,180 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 21.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 12.6% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMAT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Applied Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Applied Materials Stock Performance

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,869,568. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $1,029,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 100,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,834,210.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,869,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded up $5.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $151.93. The company had a trading volume of 7,801,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,252,472. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $153.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $128.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.77.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 52.81%. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.89%.

Applied Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.