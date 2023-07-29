Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,909 shares during the quarter. McKesson accounts for approximately 1.4% of Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $39,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,581,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,238,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on MCK shares. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $390.00 to $427.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $470.00 to $485.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on McKesson from $450.00 to $475.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $436.17.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total value of $7,157,953.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,237,511.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total value of $7,157,953.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,237,511.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Nancy Avila sold 1,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.89, for a total transaction of $510,573.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,988,617.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 36,076 shares of company stock valued at $14,231,719 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

MCK traded down $2.54 on Friday, hitting $402.97. The company had a trading volume of 806,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,197. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $326.19 and a 52-week high of $429.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $405.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $378.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.60.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $68.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.94 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 234.22% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 26.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.60%.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

