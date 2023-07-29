Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,553 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,580 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $2,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 77 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 134.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EPAM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on EPAM Systems from $320.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. HSBC assumed coverage on EPAM Systems in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $333.46.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock traded up $4.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $231.00. 362,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,916. The company has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.10, a PEG ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.49. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $197.99 and a 1-year high of $462.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $233.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $279.27.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 8.88%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

