Siacoin (SC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $202.09 Million

Siacoin (SC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. One Siacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Siacoin has a total market cap of $202.09 million and $13.22 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Siacoin has traded 8.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29,353.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.62 or 0.00318881 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $241.31 or 0.00821966 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00013562 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $163.95 or 0.00558457 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00063199 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000091 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.84 or 0.00122074 BTC.

Siacoin Coin Profile

SC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 54,690,855,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,667,912,591 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

