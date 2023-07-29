Short Interest in VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) Decreases By 38.5%

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 180,900 shares, a decrease of 38.5% from the June 30th total of 294,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 798,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VivoPower International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of VivoPower International by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 32,337 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of VivoPower International by 56.2% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 24,321 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VivoPower International by 398.0% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 66,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 53,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in shares of VivoPower International by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,916,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 495,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

VivoPower International Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of VVPR stock opened at $0.56 on Friday. VivoPower International has a one year low of $0.23 and a one year high of $1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.53.

About VivoPower International

VivoPower International PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sustainable energy solutions company in Australia, Canada, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the United Arab Emirates. It operates through Critical Power Services, Electric Vehicles, Sustainable Energy Solutions, and Solar Development segments.

