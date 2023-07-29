Short Interest in Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) Declines By 17.8%

Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,470,000 shares, a decrease of 17.8% from the June 30th total of 5,440,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vimeo by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,925,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,558,000 after buying an additional 291,050 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vimeo by 13.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,580,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,321,000 after buying an additional 1,372,298 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Vimeo by 14.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,964,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,007,000 after buying an additional 1,364,656 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vimeo by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,033,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,265,000 after buying an additional 737,710 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Vimeo by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,199,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,085,000 after buying an additional 15,407 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vimeo Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of Vimeo stock opened at $4.01 on Friday. Vimeo has a fifty-two week low of $3.07 and a fifty-two week high of $7.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.08 and a 200 day moving average of $3.89.

Vimeo Company Profile

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

