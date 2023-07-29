Short Interest in VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) Rises By 19.6%

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, an increase of 19.6% from the June 30th total of 9,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 61,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded VEON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th.

Get VEON alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VEON. Helikon Investments Ltd increased its holdings in VEON by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 1,031,067 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $21,075,000 after purchasing an additional 323,847 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in VEON during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in VEON during the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in VEON during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Exor Capital LLP increased its holdings in VEON by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 131,068,288 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $237,757,000 after purchasing an additional 10,282,470 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.79% of the company’s stock.

VEON Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of VEON stock opened at $17.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. VEON has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $21.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.40 and its 200 day moving average is $17.81.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $884.00 million during the quarter.

About VEON

(Get Free Report)

VEON Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value-added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access; internet-TV services; digital and systems integration services; mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.