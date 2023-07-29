Short Interest in Total Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) Drops By 45.6%

Total Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOTZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, a drop of 45.6% from the June 30th total of 33,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Total Energy Services Price Performance

TOTZF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.53. The stock had a trading volume of 610 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,319. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.46. Total Energy Services has a twelve month low of $4.40 and a twelve month high of $7.57.

Get Total Energy Services alerts:

Total Energy Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

Receive News & Ratings for Total Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.