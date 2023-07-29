Short Interest in Total Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) Drops By 45.6%

Total Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOTZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, a drop of 45.6% from the June 30th total of 33,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.
Total Energy Services Price Performance
TOTZF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.53. The stock had a trading volume of 610 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,319. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.46. Total Energy Services has a twelve month low of $4.40 and a twelve month high of $7.57.
Total Energy Services Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Total Energy Services
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/24 – 7/28
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Total Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.