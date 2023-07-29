Short Interest in Torex Gold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Increases By 159.7%

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORXF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 176,600 shares, an increase of 159.7% from the June 30th total of 68,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Several research firms have recently commented on TORXF. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$25.50 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st.

TORXF traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.67. 11,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,276. Torex Gold Resources has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $19.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.63.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City. The company's principal assets include the El Limón Guajes mining complex comprising the El Limón Guajes open pits, the El Limón Guajes underground mine, and the processing plant and related infrastructure, and the Media Luna deposit, which is an advanced stage development project.

