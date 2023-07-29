Short Interest in TOD’S S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TDPAY) Drops By 22.4%

TOD’S S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TDPAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decline of 22.4% from the June 30th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 38.0 days.

TOD’S Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TDPAY remained flat at $4.83 during trading on Friday. TOD’S has a 1 year low of $3.20 and a 1 year high of $4.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.06.

Get TOD'S alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of TOD’S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th.

About TOD’S

TOD'S S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and distributes shoes, leather goods and accessories, and apparel in Italy, rest of Europe, the Americas, Greater China, and internationally. It distributes its products through directly operated single-brand stores (DOS), the e-commerce channels, franchised retail outlets, and a series of selected independent multi-brand stores under the TOD'S, HOGAN, FAY, and ROGER VIVIER brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TOD'S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TOD'S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.