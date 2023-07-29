Short Interest in Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSNF) Declines By 25.7%

Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 187,900 shares, a decrease of 25.7% from the June 30th total of 252,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,879.0 days.
Tgs Asa Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS TGSNF remained flat at $12.49 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.93. Tgs Asa has a 1 year low of $12.49 and a 1 year high of $15.21.
Tgs Asa Company Profile
