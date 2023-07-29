Short Interest in Temple & Webster Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:TPLWF) Drops By 39.6%

Temple & Webster Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:TPLWF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 267,100 shares, a decrease of 39.6% from the June 30th total of 442,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Temple & Webster Group Stock Performance
Shares of TPLWF remained flat at $3.61 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,650. Temple & Webster Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.19 and a fifty-two week high of $5.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.57.
Temple & Webster Group Company Profile
