Short Interest in Temple & Webster Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:TPLWF) Drops By 39.6%

Temple & Webster Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:TPLWF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 267,100 shares, a decrease of 39.6% from the June 30th total of 442,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Temple & Webster Group Stock Performance

Shares of TPLWF remained flat at $3.61 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,650. Temple & Webster Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.19 and a fifty-two week high of $5.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.57.

Temple & Webster Group Company Profile

Temple & Webster Group Ltd engages in the online retail of furniture, homewares, and home improvement products in Australia. It offers sofas, living room and outdoor furniture, lighting, rugs, baby and kids, cookware, and Christmas décor products. The company operates the Temple & Webster online platform, which offers approximately 200,000 products.

