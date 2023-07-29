Short Interest in SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Increases By 20.6%

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 659,800 shares, a growth of 20.6% from the June 30th total of 546,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 183.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CWYUF has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$28.00 to C$25.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$31.00 to C$30.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Desjardins initiated coverage on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 1.6 %

OTCMKTS CWYUF traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $18.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,855. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $17.56 and a 52-week high of $23.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.05.

About SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is one of Canada's largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class portfolio featuring 188 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has approximately $11.7 billion in assets and owns 34.8 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail and first-class office space with 98.0% in-place and committed occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.

