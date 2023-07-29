Short Interest in ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. (OTCMKTS:SHASF) Declines By 18.2%

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. (OTCMKTS:SHASF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,900 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the June 30th total of 65,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 513,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ShaMaran Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of SHASF remained flat at C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,211. ShaMaran Petroleum has a 12 month low of C$0.04 and a 12 month high of C$0.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.05.

Get ShaMaran Petroleum alerts:

About ShaMaran Petroleum

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces oil and gas properties. It holds interest in the Atrush Block production sharing contract in the Kurdistan region of Iraq; and in the Sarsang Production Sharing Contract in Kurdistan. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for ShaMaran Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShaMaran Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.