Short Interest in ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. (OTCMKTS:SHASF) Declines By 18.2%

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. (OTCMKTS:SHASF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,900 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the June 30th total of 65,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 513,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
ShaMaran Petroleum Stock Performance
Shares of SHASF remained flat at C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,211. ShaMaran Petroleum has a 12 month low of C$0.04 and a 12 month high of C$0.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.05.
About ShaMaran Petroleum
