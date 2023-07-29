Short Interest in Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) Decreases By 19.4%

Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,320,000 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the June 30th total of 2,880,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 989,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

In other news, COO Michael Skarke sold 15,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total transaction of $124,657.29. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 368,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,998,222.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WTTR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Select Water Solutions by 35.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 313,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after buying an additional 82,752 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Select Water Solutions by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 12,227 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Select Water Solutions by 11.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,179,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,250,000 after purchasing an additional 335,416 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Select Water Solutions by 94.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 119,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 57,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Select Water Solutions by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,265,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,988,000 after purchasing an additional 62,529 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WTTR shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Select Water Solutions from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Select Water Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Shares of NYSE WTTR remained flat at $8.40 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 725,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,410. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Select Water Solutions has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $9.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.98.

Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $416.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.89 million. Select Water Solutions had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 6.57%. As a group, analysts predict that Select Water Solutions will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. Select Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

Select Water Solutions, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

