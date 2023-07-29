Short Interest in RS Group plc (OTCMKTS:EENEF) Rises By 21.7%

RS Group plc (OTCMKTS:EENEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, an increase of 21.7% from the June 30th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

RS Group Price Performance

EENEF remained flat at $11.89 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.89 and its 200-day moving average is $11.79. RS Group has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $11.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EENEF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on RS Group from GBX 1,050 ($13.46) to GBX 940 ($12.05) in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on RS Group from GBX 1,050 ($13.46) to GBX 1,000 ($12.82) in a research note on Friday. HSBC lowered their price objective on RS Group from GBX 1,021 ($13.09) to GBX 1,010 ($12.95) in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on RS Group from GBX 820 ($10.51) to GBX 870 ($11.16) in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

About RS Group

RS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products and solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

Featured Articles

