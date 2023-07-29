Short Interest in Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) Declines By 18.7%

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,900 shares, a drop of 18.7% from the June 30th total of 45,400 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Rave Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Heron Bay Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Rave Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rave Restaurant Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 6,896 shares in the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Rave Restaurant Group by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 138,966 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 45,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Rave Restaurant Group by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 243,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 67,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.35% of the company’s stock.

Rave Restaurant Group Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:RAVE traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.22. 88,942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,930. Rave Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $2.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.41 million, a P/E ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rave Restaurant Group ( NASDAQ:RAVE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a net margin of 66.57% and a return on equity of 69.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group in a research report on Friday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Rave Restaurant Group Company Profile

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

